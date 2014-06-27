ROSSETTE, Wilma Jean (Houghton)

ROSSETTE - Wilma Jean (nee Houghton)

Of Holland, NY, June 19, 2014.

Beloved wife of the late James E.

Rossette; dearest sister of Ruth E. Houghton and James W. (Carolyn) Houghton; stepmother of two stepchildren and several step-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St. East Aurora. Funeral services Monday at 10 AM at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Wesleyan Church or to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628211, Orlando, FL 32862. Jean was an elementary school teacher for 32 years, a member of Fellowship Wesleyan Church and had been a devoted church organist. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com