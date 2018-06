STAWISUCK, Michael D.

STAWISUCK - Michael D. June 14, 2014, beloved fiance of Sandra Green; husband of the late Kristen Stawisuck; son of the late Joseph and Mildred; loving brother of Joseph M. (Valerie); dear uncle of Joseph W. (Tammy) and Steven M. (Jill); great-uncle of Emma and Persephone; survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Private Funeral Services at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Niagara Hospice.