DANTUONO, Mario L., II

D'ANTUONO - Mario L., II

Of Wheatfield, NY, April 24, 2014. Son of Paulette Coty-D'Antuono and the late Mario D'Antuono; brother Marilyn D'Antuono, Jenelle (Gary) Kitcho, Frank D'Antuono and the late Michelle D'Antuono; uncle of Justin Kitcho, Joseph and Marisa D'Antuono; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was grandson of the late Norm and Joyce Demas. The family will be present

on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, where funeral services will be held on Monday

at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY. For guest register visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com,