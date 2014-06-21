Lockport plans to privatize engineering work

LOCKPORT – The city will turn to the private sector instead of replacing its director of engineering, Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey said last week.

The Common Council authorized bidding on a contract for engineering services in the wake of last month’s resignation of Norman D. Allen, who took a job with the Niagara Falls Water Board.

McCaffrey said the city will likely seek a one-year contract rather than a long-term deal with a firm.

In other matters, the Council awarded a $21,800 contract to Empire Dismantlement Corp. of the Town of Tonawanda to demolish an abandoned house at 31 Elmwood Ave.