GRISANTI, Anthony M. "Tony"

GRISANTI - Anthony M. "Tony"

Age 63 of Buffalo, NY suddenly June 17, 2014. He is survived by Joyce (nee Herkimer) Gugino his best friend, love of his life and rock for the past 40 years and three cherished stepsons Robert (Susan) Gugino, William (Renee') Gugino and the late Michael Gugino; devoted son of Doris (nee Dry) Grisanti and the late Salvatore Grisanti; wonderful brother of Carol (late Nick) Rastelli, Martin (late Lynnette) Grisanti and Robert Grisanti; seven grandchildren Charlie, Joe, the late Billy Jr., Anthony, Andrew and Ashley Gugino and Jessica (Rob) Franckowiak; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4-9 PM at the JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in the City of Tonawanda. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 10 AM in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St. at William in the City of Tonawanda. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Tony was President of Grow With Us Day Care, Co Owner of Kin-Tora Judo Club, Sixth Degree Black Belt, International Judo Referee, Vice President of New York State Judo and President of Niagara Yudanshakai Black Belt Assn. Please share online condolences to jagugino@yahoo.com