The Daily Dish

Author to open bookstore

Meet the latest bookstore owner: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney.

The beloved children’s writer surprised and delighted a breakfast gathering Friday at BookExpo America, publishing’s annual national convention, by announcing that he and his wife are converting the site of an abandoned general store in Plainville, Mass., where Kinney and his wife live.

Kinney, whose books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, joked that he was opening a store to get rich.

Kinney isn’t the only author to go into the bookselling business. Ann Patchett runs Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tenn., and Larry McMurtry is the longtime owner of Booked Up in Archer, Texas. BookExpo America is being held in New York City.

Zuckerberg helping schools

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $120 million to the San Francisco Bay Area’s public school system.

The couple’s gift will be spread over the next five years and is the biggest allocation to date of the $1.1 billion in Facebook stock the couple pledged last year to the nonprofit Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“Education is incredibly expensive and this is a drop in the bucket,” Chan said in an interview Thursday at Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters.

“What we are trying to do is catalyze change by exploring and promoting the development of new interventions and new models,” Chan added.

President’s daughter at prom

A teenage rite of passage has come to the White House, with President Barack Obama revealing that daughter Malia recently attended her first prom.

Obama wouldn’t say whether his older daughter had a date or went with friends.

He joked it’s “classified information” during his interview which aired Friday on the talk show “Live! With Kelly and Michael.”

But the president said he doesn’t think he’d been too intimidating for any boy who might roll up to the White House to pick Malia up.

Obama said it was “a little bit jarring” to see his 15-year-old 10th grader in heels for the first time. He said Malia looked beautiful.

Monaco awaits an heir

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco announced Friday that they are expecting their first child, who will be heir to the tiny principality.

The 36-year-old South African former Olympic swimmer and her 56-year-old husband, whom she married in 2011, issued a statement expressing their “immense joy.”

The short statement said the birth is expected before the end of the year. Although it did not elaborate, this implies that the princess is at least three months pregnant.

The news is sure to please the palace and end recent tabloid speculation that’s dogged Charlene – why, after nearly three years of marriage to Albert, she had not yet provided an heir to the jet-set European principality. Britain’s Kate Middleton became pregnant with Prince George around a year and a half after she married Prince William in April, 2011.