Misconduct hearing against Hamburg School Board member continues tonight

Hamburg School Board members will resume the hearing on misconduct charges against a board member at 6:30 p.m. today.

The board is holding the hearing in executive session, and Tuesday evening the district banned the public and the media from the Hamburg Administration Building after the executive session started. The door to the building remained locked until about 10:25 p.m., when the attorney for the district, Andrew Freedman, opened it and signaled the board was ready to adjourn the meeting in a public session.

Board members today are expected to approve the presence of newly-elected Board Member Cameron Hall at the closed-door hearing. Hall will officially join the board July 1, but board members said the hearing may go into July and he needs to have the background to consider the official misconduct charges against Catherine Schrauth Forcucci.

She is accused of being confrontational and interfering with the board’s ability to function.

At least three more hearing dates have been scheduled after today: next Wednesday, June 5 and 6.

Follow Barbara O’Brien on Twitter at @bobrienBN for live updates on tonight’s proceedings.

email: bobrien@buffnews.com