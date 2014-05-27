MURPHY, Carol E. (Stover)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest May 26, 2014, beloved wife of Marion P. "Mike" Murphy and the late John J. Williams; devoted mother of David (Lisa) Williams and Laura (Lance) Scharlau; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Annemarie Williams, Brittani, Dylan and Erik Scharlau; loving daughter of the late Dr. Oscar and Grace Stover; dear sister of the late Nancy Stover (Ron) Sutz; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 5-7 PM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com