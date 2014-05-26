MAZIARZ, Benjamin A. Sr.

MAZIARZ - Benjamin A., Sr. Of North Tonawanda, May 25, 2014, husband of the late Rosaline P. (nee Monaghan) Maziarz; dearest father of Kathleen Rae, Benjamin Jr. (Sandra), Darleen Sicheri, Eileen (Jerome) Middaugh, Kenneth (Donna), Dennis (Darlene), Charleen (Martin) Nasternak and Lon Maziarz; proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; dear brother and best friend of Stanley Maziarz and predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday, May 28 from 9-11 AM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Benjamin was an Army veteran of WWII.