New brewer installing equipment in Buffalo today

Big Ditch Brewing Co., the newest addition to Buffalo’s craft beer industry, will be installing its new brewing equipment today as its new downtown facility on Huron Street moves closer to completion.

The startup company, which is setting up shop at 55 East Huron, will take delivery of a 20-barrel or 620-gallon brewhouse and five 40-barrel or 1,240-gallon stainless steel fermenters. The giant equipment will be visible through new windows that will be put in on the Huron Street side of the building, which is owned by Iskalo Development Co.

With the arrival of the critical equipment, company founders say they hope to start brewing in July, with a goal of putting their beer on draft in bars, restaurants and retailers by late August. The on-site tap room will open in the fall.