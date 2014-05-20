Buffalo man charged with slashing in Allentown

A 57-year-old Nora Lane man was arrested on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly used a multi-tool style knife to slash another man during an argument at a restaurant in the Allentown neighborhood about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Wilbert Miller was arrested for allegedly injuring Francisco Perez, 22 with the weapon. Perez was treated at Erie County Medical Center for his injuries and was discharged. The nature of the argument that sparked the incident was not revealed by police.