Have coffee with a cop, and the cops are buying

WHEATFIELD – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a national initiative, “Coffee with a Cop” beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Tim Hortons, 2248 Niagara Falls Boulevard, at the corner of Walmore Road.

The first 25 people will be treated to free coffee and doughnut, courtesy of the Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County.

The event is designed to provide an opportunity to meet with officers in a neutral, non-emergency setting and to ask questions and learn more about the work done by the sheriff’s department.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable enough to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know our deputies,” said Sheriff James R. Voutour. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Similar events are being held across the country to allow police and sheriff’s departments to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. Coffee with a Cop is supported by the United States Department of Justice and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.