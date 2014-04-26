SKOLIKAS, Emilianas K. "Emil"

Age 84, of Lockport, NY, died on April 23, 2014. Born on April 22, 1930 in Canonsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Konstantinos and Despina (Lignos) Skolikas. On March 6, 1982, Emilianas married the former Karen Weld. In addition to his beloved wife, Mr. Skolikas is survived by three daughters, Martha (Michele) Skolikas, Theresa (Frank) Piazza and Catherine Skolikas; seven grandchildren, Michael (Niki) Piazza, Anthony (Nicole Lynn) Piazza, Nicole (Andrew) Miller, Stephen Piazza, Matthew (Courtney) Skolikas Barnhardt, Alex Barnhardt and Marissa Barnhardt and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Lucas, Gianna, Ava and Louisa. Emil is also survived by close nieces and nephews, Mary Weld and Joseph Weld and their families as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one great-grandchild, Andrei Skolikas Barnhardt and two siblings, Photios Skolikas and Harriet Spanos. Visitation on Sunday, from 4-8 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held, during visitation, at 7:30 PM. The funeral service on Monday, April 28 at 10:00 AM in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica Street at Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY. Interment will follow, concluding with Military Honors, in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.ottoredanz.com