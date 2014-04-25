BLUJUS, John T.

BLUJUS - John T. April 23, 2014, age 60 of North Tonawanda formerly of Syracuse. Loving father of Renee, Benjamin and Jenna Blujus; dear brother of Paul (Kathy), Mark and Stanley (Colleen) Blujus; former husband of Louise Blujus; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday at St. Francis Chapel, 71 Adam St., Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, donations to the family are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuenral.com