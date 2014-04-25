Depew softball's Wildcat Tournament moved to Sunday
By Keith McShea
UPDATE: The tournament was called off on Saturday afternoon. It will not be rescheduled.
Depew softball's 17th annual Wildcat Tournament has been moved from Saturday to Sunday. Coach Dan Seelig announced the change today after consulting the weather forecast.
The one-day event, which features two separate brackets of eight teams each at Walden Pond Park, is now scheduled to begin with games at 10:30 a.m.
Games are also scheduled for 12:15, 2 (loser's bracket games) and 3:45 p.m., with the championship games set for 5:30.
Last year's champions were Clarence and Hamburg (both of which went on to win sectional championships with Hamburg winning the Class A state title).
The complete schedule:
Bracket A
Clarence vs. Sacred Heart, 10:30 Diamond 7
Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Williamsville South, 12:15 Diamond 7
Immaculata vs. Williamsville North, 10:30 Diamond 6
V-Fairport vs. Kenmore West, 12:15 Diamond 6
Semifinal: Diamond 7 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 7
Semifinal: Diamond 16 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 16
Championship at Diamond 6, 5:30 p.m.
Bracket B
TBA vs. West Seneca West, 10:30 Diamond 5
Nichols vs. TBA, 12:15 Diamond 5
Frontier vs. St. Mary's, 10:30 Diamond 4
Depew vs. Eden, 12:15 Diamond 4
Semifinal: Diamond 5 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 5
Semifinal: Diamond 4 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 4
Championship at Diamond 4, 5:30 p.m.
Note: Nardin and Dunkirk dropped out of the tournament and there will be
