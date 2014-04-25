Depew softball's Wildcat Tournament moved to Sunday

By Keith McShea

UPDATE: The tournament was called off on Saturday afternoon. It will not be rescheduled.

* * *

Depew softball's 17th annual Wildcat Tournament has been moved from Saturday to Sunday. Coach Dan Seelig announced the change today after consulting the weather forecast.

The one-day event, which features two separate brackets of eight teams each at Walden Pond Park, is now scheduled to begin with games at 10:30 a.m.

Games are also scheduled for 12:15, 2 (loser's bracket games) and 3:45 p.m., with the championship games set for 5:30.

Last year's champions were Clarence and Hamburg (both of which went on to win sectional championships with Hamburg winning the Class A state title).

The complete schedule:

Bracket A

Clarence vs. Sacred Heart, 10:30 Diamond 7

Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Williamsville South, 12:15 Diamond 7

Immaculata vs. Williamsville North, 10:30 Diamond 6

V-Fairport vs. Kenmore West, 12:15 Diamond 6

Semifinal: Diamond 7 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 7

Semifinal: Diamond 16 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 16

Championship at Diamond 6, 5:30 p.m.

Bracket B

TBA vs. West Seneca West, 10:30 Diamond 5

Nichols vs. TBA, 12:15 Diamond 5

Frontier vs. St. Mary's, 10:30 Diamond 4

Depew vs. Eden, 12:15 Diamond 4

Semifinal: Diamond 5 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 5

Semifinal: Diamond 4 winners, 3:45 p.m. at Diamond 4

Championship at Diamond 4, 5:30 p.m.

Note: Nardin and Dunkirk dropped out of the tournament and there will be