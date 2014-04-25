HEJNA, Christine M. (Gredzicki)

April 23, 2014. Wife of the late Michael; dear mother of Jennifer (Len) Eynon and Michele Klinko; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Brendan and Julianna; sister of Joseph (Kathy) Gredzicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St. (three blocks west of S. Ogden St.) Monday 8:30 and St. Casimir Church 9 AM. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com