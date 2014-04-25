Amerks lose playoff opener

ROCHESTER — Dmitrij Jaskin scored at 1:06 of overtime to give the Chicago Wolves a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Americans in Game One of the American Hockey League Western Conference quarterfinals Friday before 5,710 at the Blue Cross Arena Friday.

Game Two of the best-of-five series is tonight in Rochester at 6 p.m.

The Amerks took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but goals from Sebastian Wannstrom and Mark Cundari tied it for the Wolves. Cundari’s goal came with 2:19 left in regulation.

Joel Armia, Nicolas Deslauriers and Luke Adam had the Rochester goals.