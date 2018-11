HARSCH, PAULINE C. (CLARK)

HARSCH - Pauline C. (nee Clark)

Of West Seneca, NY, April 19, 2014. Beloved wife of the late George H. Harsch; predeceased by sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service Friday at 11 AM at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Greymont Ave., off Center Rd. in West Seneca. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC.