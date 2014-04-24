La Nova coming to Bison games

Buffalo Bisons baseball fans will be able to have a little La Nova with their “peanuts and Cracker Jack” at the ball games.

La Nova pizza will now be served at the Coca-Cola Field’s Italian Stand and in all ballpark suites.

Slices and full pizza pies will be available in both cheese and cheese and pepperoni flavors.

The Italian Stand is located at section 104 of the main concourse.

The pizzeria, owned by the Todaro family, has been a staple in Buffalo since it opened in 1957. It has locations on West Ferry Street and on Main Street in Williamsville.

“Nobody does food better than Western New York, and La Nova’s pizza is at the top of the list of great local products,” said Robert Free, director of food service operations for the Bisons, in a release. “Adding La Nova to our food lineup continues the Bisons commitment to bringing the best flavors of our region to Coca-Cola Field for Bisons fans to share.”