GULLO - Joseph P. April 23, 2014; beloved husband of Shirley L. (DeLorenze) Gullo; dearest father of Joanne (Thomas) Pinzone, Judy (Salvatore) Galante, John, Christina (Jeffrey) Evans, Joseph (Pamela); step-children Richard (Donna) Canalungo and Charmin (John) Gerwel; son of the late Joseph A. Gullo and Sarah Chiodo; also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends received Saturday only, 12-5 PM at the CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.