SCHUBERT, James C.

SCHUBERT SCHUBERT - James C. April 20, 2014, beloved husband of 58 years to Theresa M. (nee

Rozniak) Schubert; dearest father of Kevin (fiance Gail Pruitt) and Kenneth (Kim) Schubert; devoted grandfather of Ashley (Nick) Kazniak, Christopher (fiancee Traci) Schubert, Kristina Schubert, Kyle Schubert and Krystal (Adam) Sobczak; great-grandfather of Kayden, Dylan and Addyson; dear brother of Mary Pietroccia. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble Wednesday at 12:30 PM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. James was a retiree of General Motors Chevrolet Buffalo UAW Local 424. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com