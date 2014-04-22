KREMPA, Dolores M. (Slojkowski)

Of Depew, NY, April 11, 2014, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Curt C. (Nancy), Craig (Nancy), Lynn (David) Muth, Jennifer (Evan) Glaser and the late Richard; grandmother of Brian, Jonathan, Sarah, Amanda (Jason) Cane, Catherine, Melissa, Allison, Andre, Jacob, Cara and Braeden; also predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday 4-8 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, formerly St. James, Depew, NY, Friday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.