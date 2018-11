HAMES, Winifred L.

HAMES - Winifred L. April 11, 2014. Family will receive friends Monday 11:00 AM at Emanuel Temple S.D.A. Church, 300 Peckham St., where Funeral Service will follow at Noon. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by H. ALFRED LEWIS MORTUARY, INC., 968 Jefferson Ave.