Where we live: West Seneca

West Seneca

Parents and guardians of students entering sixth grade in West Middle School next year are invited to a tour and informational session Wednesday.

The event, for adults only, begins at 6 p.m. with a building tour, followed by the informational meeting at 7 in the auditorium.

Guests will hear from Principal Matthew Bystrak; Assistant Principal Andrew Klaich; Katie Kubiak and Ann Marie Canaple, who are school counselors; Linda Thibault and Deborah Hughson, school nurses; and Aimee Smart, the school’s social worker.

Also this week:

• The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.

• “Know Your Backyard,” a video focusing on the history of the town and the importance of the creeks and tributaries running through it, will be shown by the town’s Environmental Commission at 7 p.m. Monday in the Senior Citizens Center, 4620 Seneca St.

• The West Seneca School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 200 at West Elementary School, 1397 Orchard Park Road.

• A meeting of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

• A Family Health & Safety Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Citizens Center. Myriad free health screenings and safety information will be available at the event, sponsored by state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma. It coincides with the eighth National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, when unwanted medications can be dropped off for disposal.