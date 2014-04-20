Where we live: Hamburg

Hamburg

Ten people will be recognized May 1 for their dedication to youth development and recreation at the Town of Hamburg’s 26th Youth Bureau Service Awards banquet.

Barb Wagner will receive the Michael J. Dundon Service to Youth Award, given to the person who best exemplifies the service of the late Michael J. Dundon, a longtime executive director of the Youth Bureau.

The Youth Bureau also will honor Midge Harrington, Walter Rooth III and Rick Szabala with the Service to Youth Award. Recipients are recognized for having given a high degree of their time, energy, dedication and commitment to youth development within the town.

The Recreation Department will recognize Sean Muldowney, Keith Thurnherr, Ralph Colucci, Steve Chaffee and Chris Damiani as Character Coaches of the Year. The award recognizes qualities that include being a positive role model who leads by example, and demonstrates fairness and sportsmanship.

Ryan Nurmi will receive the Donny Thiry Human Spirit Award, which honors the memory of its namesake, who loved sports but was prevented from active participation because of physical limitations resulting from neurofibromatosis.

“Despite his physical limitations, he came to Hamburg Recreation when he was still finishing high school at Frontier. He worked the scores table at the basketball games and did whatever else was needed,” said Martin Denecke, director of the Youth, Recreation and Senior Department.

That award goes to the person who best exemplifies the qualities that Donny displayed, overcoming all obstacles in his or her path and remaining positive and inspiring others.

Outstanding members of Youth Engaged in Service also will also be recognized.

To register for the banquet, contact Nicole Dayka at 826-2226, or visit the town website at www.townofhamburgny.com.

Also this week:

• The Hamburg Village Board will conduct a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a regular meeting at 7, in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

• The Frontier School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Frontier Educational Center, 5120 Orchard Ave. The board plans to go into executive session and return to open session at 7 p.m. , when the board is expected to appoint a new superintendent and adopt the 2014-2015 budget.

• The Hamburg School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Union-Pleasant Elementary School, 150 Pleasant Ave. The board plans to go into executive session at 6 p.m. and return to regular session at 7:30.

• A meeting of the Village of Hamburg’s Planning Commission begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall. The board plans to review a proposal for a senior citizen apartment project on Main Street.

• A meeting of the Blasdell Village Board begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Village Hall, 121 Miriam Ave.

• “Building a Sustainable Business through Succession Planning,” a seminar presented by the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and Hilbert College, begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Armor Inn Saloon, 5381 Abbott Road. The event is open to the public, but reservations are required. Contact the chamber at 649-7917 or at its website at www.hamburg-chamber.org.