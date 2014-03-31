VEIDERS, Ellen D. (Quigley)

March 29, 2014, beloved wife of 38 years of Richard E. Veiders and the late John Doyle; dearest mother of Colleen (Kevin) Higgins and Michael (Eileen) Doyle; loving grandmother of Michael, Patrick Higgins, Ricki Jean, Michael, Jennifer, Jimmy and Kevin Doyle; dear sister of Anita (James) Neenan, Patrick W. (Susan) Quigley and the late Francis J. (Carol) Quigley; aunt of James (Suzanne) Neenan, Mark Neenan, Margaret (Bill) Leahy and Kelly Giacobbe. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Charity Parish - St. Ambrose Worship Site at 11:30 AM. Friends are invited.