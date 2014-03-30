Where we live: Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga

Before you roll out your new green-lidded recycling tote, check the town’s collection calendar.

The new, every-other-week recycling program begins this week. But where you live dictates when recyclables will be collected.

Information on pickup schedules, as well as the types of materials that will be accepted, was mailed to residents earlier this month. It also can be found at www.tocny.org; click on “Let’s Talk About Totes” on the home page.

Delivery of the 95-gallon recycling totes is nearing completion. Rehrig Pacific, the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, began distribution earlier this month, working from south to north.

Also this week:

• Tuesday is the deadline to register for the “Walk for Warriors Project of WNY,” sponsored by the Cheektowaga Central School District. The daylong event, scheduled for May 10 at the athletic fields, will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and Iraq-Afghanistan Memorial. For more information, call Frank Marchese at 686-3635 or e-mail him at fmarches@ccsd-k12.org.

• Empire State College is hosting an informational session about its associate and bachelor degree programs at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara Frontier Center in the Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road. For more information, call 686-7850.

• The Cleveland Hill School Board is hosting a budget forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road. A regular board meeting will follow.

• Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church is holding an Easter Egg-stravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on church grounds, 425 Maryvale Drive, off Harlem Road. Designed for children age 10 and younger, the event will include games, stories, crafts and snacks. There is no admission fee, but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. RSVP by calling 892-4426.

• Infant of Prague Catholic Church’s 9th annual Feel the Spirit 5k walk/run begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee for the USATF-sanctioned event is $20. For more information, call Tim Zelasko at 380-0231.