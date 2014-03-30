EGAN, Marjorie L.

March 24, 2014, of Grand Island, wife of the late Bernard K. Egan; mother of Timothy M. Egan and Sara C. Egan; grandmother of Orion Z. Gannon; sister of Dr. Norman R. (Jinny) Loomis. Friends may call Friday 6-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Memorial Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org)