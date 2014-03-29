OKEEFE, Rose (Tornabene)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 28, 2014. Beloved wife of the late George M. O'Keefe Jr.; devoted mother of Donna (Edmund) Janicki, Ken (Bridget) O'Keefe, Susan (Sam) Vitello and Joyce (John) Sniegowski; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Mariano and Genevieve Tornabene; dear sister of Ida (late John) Francavilla and the late Charles Tornabene, Carrie Palmeri, Mamie (late John) Biel, Marie Terranova, Dominic Tornabene and Josephine (late Anthony) Pardi; fond sister-in-law of Jean Tornabene, Michael Terranova and Catherine Tornabene; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's name may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590, appreciated by the family.