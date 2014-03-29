Driver charged on several fronts after Town of Niagara traffic stop

TOWN OF NIAGARA – A Niagara Falls man faces several charges after being pulled over Saturday morning for having a suspended vehicle registration, authorities said.

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies said three children – ages 3, 4 and 5 – in the vehicle of Cornell M. Nalls, 27, of Pierce Avenue, were not restrained in any way. A records check showed that Nalls had an outstanding warrant from City Court on a charge of third-degree assault, and that his driver’s license had been suspended for twice failing to pay child support.

Nalls was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection or registration and three counts of unrestrained occupants less than 7 years of age.