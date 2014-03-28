Sex offender given two weeks to mull plea offer

LOCKPORT – Sean M. Vickers, a Geneva man already listed as a Level 3 sex offender, has been given two weeks to consider a slightly improved plea offer that would halt a trial in a triple-child molestation case that could land him in prison for life if he is convicted.

On Friday, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth R. Donatello said she’s offering a 20-year sentence in exchange for guilty pleas to two Class B felonies and one Class D felony. Vickers, 44, has twice previously turned down a plea package with a 25-year sentence.

Donatello also said she wouldn’t object if Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas sentences Vickers concurrently with whatever he gets if he is convicted on similar charges in Genesee County, where he is scheduled for trial in late July.

Vickers is charged with molesting three children in the Barker and Middleport areas between August 2012 and March 2013. There are five alleged victims in Genesee County, some of them the same children as in the Niagara County case.

Farkas postponed Vickers’ trial here from April 7 to May 12 to allow for downloading and analysis of evidence from Vickers’ computer and cellphone.