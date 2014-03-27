SCHOTT, Walter H. "Bud"

Age 84, March 23, 2014, beloved husband of Alta (nee Wharff) Schott; dear father of Walter J. "Buz" (Susan) Schott and Judith (Clint) Edwards; cherished grandfather of Jillian and Taryn Schott; brother of the late Frieda Zmuda, Ethel Schott and Sister Mary Walter, R.S.M. (Dolores Schott); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday 6-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main St., (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Harris Hill) Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Walter was a former Chief of Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company and a Korean Army Veteran. Memorials may be sent to Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company. On-line condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.