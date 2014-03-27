SISTER GEORGE MARIE ATTEA, SSJ,

SISTER GEORGE MARIE

ATTEA, SSJ March 26, 2014, daughter of the late George H. and Madeline Biter Attea; dear sister of Joseph (Estela), William (Mary Lee), Martin and the late Msgr. Antoine Attea and Mary Attea Spahn; sister-in-law of Joseph Spahn; survived by sisters in her religious community. Friends may call Thursday 7-9 and Friday 2-4 PM at the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Clarence Residence, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday evening at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph. www.denglerroberts

pernafuneral.com.