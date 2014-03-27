Richard A. Pearce, former Pendleton assessor

Feb. 22, 1929 – March 20, 2014

Richard A. Pearce, former assessor for the Town of Pendleton, died March 20 under the care of Niagara Hospice. He was 85.

A native of Buffalo, Mr. Pearce joined the Navy when he was 17, serving on the USS Portsmouth. In October 2012, he flew with the WNY Heroes to Washington, D.C., to see the National WWII Memorial.

Mr. Pearce worked for DuPont in Tonawanda for 20 years. He retired from JW Swanson and Associates in 1983. In addition, he served as assessor for the Town of Pendleton for many years.

Mr. Pearce was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pendleton, where he was a lector, trustee and an extraordinary minister.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the USS Portsmouth Association.

Mr. Pearce enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and making the altar, lectern and pew prayer book holders for the church. He also enjoyed remodeling houses, playing cards and salmon fishing.

Mr. Pearce is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Lillian Kompare; two sons, Richard and John; two daughters, Sue Foley and Kathy Griffiths; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Good Shepherd Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton.