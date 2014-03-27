Haiku performs tracks from live album; Sonic Garden celebrates 25 years

Gamalon co-founder George Puleo is rightly considered one of the most virtuosic guitarists in Western New York, and with his fellow Gamalon musicians – among them Ted and Tom Reinhardt and the late Bruce Brucato – is also one of the progenitors of the Buffalo progressive rock, fusion and jam-band scenes. Blending a dazzling technical complexity with considerable compositional acumen, Gamalon set the bar for virtuosic rock in the area, and still remains an inspiration to younger area bands hoping to scale similar heights.

Puleo formed Haiku as a trio in 2005, with his own guitar playing augmented by the considerable talents of bassist Jim Wynne and drummer Hugh Arthur. In 2008, percussionist Spencer Bolden joined the ranks. Haiku released a live album documenting a show at Club Infinity several years back, but only recently did the group complete its first full studio recording. That recording will be performed in full when Haiku plays at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Sportsmen’s Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Admission will be $10 at the door, and note – there will be no opening act. Haiku will play two sets.

Celebrating 25 years

For 25 years, Sonic Garden has been celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead, in the process helping to build what has become one of the more vibrant Grateful Dead and jam-band scenes in the state.

Sonic Garden became one of the most respected Grateful Dead repertory ensembles in Western New York, based on its ability to improvise in a fearless, searching and highly skilled manner, and its full familiarity with the entirety of the GD canon.

Over the years, the band’s roster has rotated, but has included virtuosos like guitarist Adam Czolowski, widely heralded as the premier Garcia-style guitarist from the Buffalo area, as well as keyboardist/vocalist Kevin Kukota, bassist/vocalist Eric Wise, and drummer/percussionist Corey Kertzie, who has spent the past few years as drummer with Big Leg Emma. (Guitarist Joe Muffoletto, who has played with the band intermittently over the years, is my brother-in-law.)

Sonic Garden will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a marathon show starting at 8 p.m. Friday in the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.).

Past and present members will unite, along with Big Leg Emma and Acoustic Forum. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 at the door (box office, Ticketmaster and Terrapin Station).

Gig picks

The Misfits, much like their psycho-billy doppelgangers the Cramps, bring a kitchsy sense of 1950s horror movie mystique to bear on what are essentially 1950s rock ’n’ roll tunes played harder, faster and with more desperation and distortion. For 25 years, the band has kept at it, weathering the departure of original frontman Glen Danzig, and continuing to draw from Goth, alternative and metal demographics, while never forsaking their punk rock roots.

Now led by co-founder Jerry Only and original drummer Robo, and including former Black Flag guitarist Dez Cadena, the Misfits arrive for a show at 8 tonight in the Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Low Road Revival will handle opening duties. Tickets are $30.

The same club continues a flurry of activity with Friday’s appearance by Lowest of the Low co-founder Ron Hawkins & the Do-Good Assassins, with the Unbroken, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Tickets for both shows can be found at the Iron Works or through Ticketfly.com.

email: jmiers@buffnews.com