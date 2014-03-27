Behind the Scenes: Auditions, calls for work

AUDITION

Auditions for the 2014-15 Jewish Repertory Theatre season will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. April 6 in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre (2640 North Forest Road, Getzville). Actors should bring a head shot and résumé, and prepare a 2-minute contemporary monologue and one joke. Call 204-2084 for information and appointment.

CALLS FOR WORK

The Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk is looking for submissions of original artwork for the 13th annual Garden Walk. The theme for this year is “The Art of Gardening.” Painting, photography, illustration, mixed media and digital art will be considered. Entries are due by April 30. For further information, visit www.ourheights.org/gardenwalk.

The Black Rock & Riverside Tour of Gardens Committee will hold a contest for original artwork for its 10th annual Tour of Gardens. The contest is open to all ages and skill levels. Official rules are available by calling Council Member Joseph Golombek’s office at 851-5116 or visiting www.brrtourofgardens.com.