UB Institute to work with developers of former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle property

The University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute will work with the new developers for the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital site in North Buffalo, to help guide the project through the early stages and engage the community in discussions, the developer announced.

TM Montante Development said UB School of Architecture and Planning Dean Robert Shibley and Bradshaw Hovey, a veteran urban planner, will lead the Institute’s work as a consultant on the $63 million mixed-use redevelopment of the 10-acre campus.

The duo previously organized and facilitated a volunteer project advisory committee that worked with Kaleida Health for several years to determine with to do with the hospital after it was closed. Montante, which acquired the former hospital site late last year, was chosen by Kaleida as the designated developer after a competitive bidding process designed to find a new purpose for the property so it wouldn’t languish in abandonment.