On the Record / March 27, 2014

Hires/Promotions/Honors

The Supreme Court Library at Buffalo appointed Maryann Saccomando Freedman to a two-year term on its board of trustees. Saccomando Freedman, an attorney at Cohen and Lombardo, has been a member of the library board since 1991. Administered by the New York State Unified Court System, the Supreme Court Library at Buffalo provides legal information and reference support services for the judiciary, members of the bar, students and the general public in the 8th Judicial District.

Northeast Retirement Plan Advisor/LPL Financial named Jeffery A. Knapp a retirement plan consultant.

MidCity Office Furniture named Kyle Cuviello an account executive. Cuviello, a University at Buffalo graduate, has 10 years of office furniture experience.

The Bonadio Group named Marisa Pasquale a marketing associate for the Athena SWC team, a subsidiary of the Bonadio Group. Pasquale is a University of Pittsburgh graduate.

Company Connections

Hodgson Russ is celebrating the law firm’s 25th anniversary of opening its first Canadian office. In 1989, the firm opened a full-time office in Mississauga, Ont., and in 1999 moved it to Toronto, where it remains. The office is currently located at 150 King St. West. The firm is planning special celebratory events during the year, which will be announced separately.

Ronco Specialized Systems, Tonawanda, was awarded a $125,526 federal contract for Responder 4000 nurse call system for Mental Health Building 8 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Medical Center, Salisbury, N.C.

Jack Hunt Gold and Silver, gold and silver experts in Kenmore, renewed its marketing agreement with the Magellan Group. The Magellan Group specializes in organizational development, strategic planning and operations management, which includes financial administration, marketing and communications, information technology and development for businesses as well as not-for-profits.

Patents

Title: Ophthalmic compositions containing diglycine

No.: 8,664,180

Inventors: Burke, Susan E. (Batavia); Xia, Erning (Penfield); Scheuer, Catherine A. (West Henrietta); Venkatesh, Srini (Pittsford)

Assignee: Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Rochester)

Date issued: March 4, 2014