Craft-cocktail-centered restaurant coming to Theater District

Jon Karel of The Revelry, and the upcoming Blood and Sand in Buffalo (Photo TheRevelryRoc.com)

By Andrew Z. Galarneau

Jon Karel is coming back to Buffalo, as an owner of a cocktail-centric Theater District restaurant.

Josh Miles, an owner of The Revelry in Rochester, said the Revelry crew is opening a new restaurant this summer in Buffalo's Theater District. It'll be called Blood and Sand, after a classic cocktail.

It should open mid-summer, Miles said, declining to give the address. It'll be 20-30 bar seats and 50 dining seats. "We are a cocktail bar with a focus on ways of the past, blended with the new," he said. The dining menu is going to be "retold classics," he said, "some of the things we've come to love in Western New York as retold by our chef."

Karel will be one of the owners, and run the drinks operation, he said. Karel, a progenitor of Buffalo's craft cocktail movement at Vera Pizzeria, left last year to be The Revelry's bar manager.

"The right opportunity came around, and we found a great spot," said Miles. "Jon Karel is coming back to Buffalo, and he is one of my business partners in the deal. He is going to be running the cocktail program, and craft the entire thing."

Karel will continue to curate the cocktail program at The Revelry, Miles said. "We're just looking to grow a branch, if you will."

