Genesee County chamber’s home show starts Friday

BATAVIA–The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will open its first annual Home Show Friday for a three-day run.

The show at the Falleti Ice Arena on Evans Street will have nearly 60 vendors ranging from home improvements to pools and tents. A hospital, insurance and recreational venues are also represented.

The show – discontinued after five decades by the Batavia Area Jaycees – opens at 5 p.m., Friday and ends at 3 p.m., Sunday with a $500 gift certificate raffle.