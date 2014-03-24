Sex offender to serve two to four years for Royalton assault

LOCKPORT – An Elmira-area sex offender was sentenced Monday to two to four years in state prison for violating a restraining order by assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Royalton May 23.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas imposed the sentence on Christopher J. Colon, 37, of Barton. He had pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal contempt.

Colon is a Level 3 sex offender because of a 1999 conviction for sodomizing a 12-year-old girl in Tioga County. Farkas said a psychologist diagnosed Colon with “intermittent explosive disorder.” The doctor’s report added, “His solutions to interpersonal relations are all violent.”