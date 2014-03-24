Poor start dooms Bona women in WNIT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Sophomore Katie Healy (Lancaster) led a furious second-half comeback by St. Bonaventure Monday night but the effort fell short in a 76-65 loss to Bowling Green in a second-round game of the Women’s NIT at the Robert W. Harrison Complex.

Healy scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half as the Bonnies were attempting to overcome a horrendous start (9-0) and a deficit that grew to 28 points (35-7) during the opening 20 minutes. It was reminiscent of the Bonnies’ four-point half in their 73-32 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal loss to Fordham. This time, though, coach Jim Crowley’s team was able to come back and make a game of it.

Bona got as close as eight points, 65-57, with 3:50 left in the game.

Healy finished her sophomore season with 579 points (16.5 average) 27 shy of the Bona single season record of 606 set by Hilary Waltman (1997-98). She also had 272 rebounds (7.8 average).

Hannah Little had 17 points and 18 rebounds in the loss, ending the season with 328 boards, a Bona record. Emily Michael had 13 points in the loss.

Erica Donovan led Bowling Green with 22 points.

Bona had one more field goal than the Falcons, but BG was 9 of 19 from three-point range and Bona only 3-15.

Bona finished 24-11, the second-most wins in school history.

Bowling Green (29-4) was passed over by the NCAA despite a 17-1 regular season record in the Mid-American Conference. A semifinal loss to Ball State in the MAC Tournament probably cost the Falcons an NCAA bid and sent them to the WNIT for the third year in a row

Bowling Green will face Michigan at a date and site to be announced. The Wolverines advanced by defeating Duquesne, 68-52, on Monday night.