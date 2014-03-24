STYN, George J. "Bud"

March 23, 2014, beloved husband of the late Helen E. (nee Hoffman) Styn; dearest father of Michael G. Styn, Kathleen M. (David) Popper, James F. (Dr. Sandra Corrie-Styn), David J. and Steven G. (Margaret) Styn; grandfather of Jeffrey J. (Harmony) Plevniak; dear brother of Robert J. Styn and the late Victor, Doris Howell, Ruth Cuthbert and Norma Guindon; also survived by dear friend and companion, Donna Klemp and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:45 AM from St. Leo the Great Church (Amherst). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com