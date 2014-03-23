Bandits lose second straight game

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Buffalo Bandits’ playoff-clinching party will have to wait.

The Bandits missed a chance to wrap up a postseason berth when they lost to the Minnesota Swarm, 10-9 in overtime, in the XCel Energy Center on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second straight loss on the weekend for the Bandits. They had a three-game winning streak snapped in Edmonton on Friday night, and fell to 8-4 on the season with the loss on Sunday. That’s a game behind the 9-3 Rochester Knighthawks in the National Lacrosse League East. Had the Bandits won, the Knighthawks also would have clinched a playoff spot.

Callum Crawford scored the overtime goal to give Minnesota (3-9) the victory. The game-winner came at 7:51. That’s the second-longest overtime game for Buffalo since 2004.

The game couldn’t have been any closer on the scoreboard. It was tied after every quarter, and neither team had a lead larger than two goals. Buffalo had a 9-7 edge with 6:30 left to play but couldn’t hold it. Scott Jones scored the tying goal with 5:35 to go in regulation.

The contest also featured a few statistical quirks. John Tavares did not register a goal or assist in the game, breaking a 185-game point streak. That dates back to 2002.

The two teams did not score in the first quarter. That’s the first time that has happened in the 28-year-history of the league. It also was only the third scoreless quarter in NLL annals.

Anthony Cosmo kept the Bandits close with an outstanding performance. He had 49 saves as Buffalo was outshot, 59-43.

In scoring, Joe Resetarits had three goals and Aaron Wilson added two. Ryan Benesch, in his return to Minnesota after coming to Buffalo in an offseason trade with the Swarm, finished with a goal and four assists.

Logan Schuss, Shayne Jackson and Crawford had two goals each for the Swarm.

The Bandits will play their third straight road game on Saturday night, when they play the Stealth in Vancouver.