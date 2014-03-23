Amateur bowler takes Euro Challenge, Johnson finishes 11th

Amateur Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash. a Team USA member and collegiate All-American at Robert Morris University-Illinois won the 11th annual Brunswick Euro Challenge Sunday in Munich, German, striking on his first 11 shots for a 277-258 victory over Daniel Fransson of Sweden. He earned $15,300 for the win but doesn’t get credit for a PBA title because he is an amateur. Chris Loschetter of Avon, Ohio finished third.

Liz Johnson of Cheektowaga wound up 11th and earned $2,050 while Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga picked up $1,375 for finishing 30th.