BOLDT, Mary J. (Finn)

BOLDT - Mary J. (nee Finn)

March 21, 2014, Wife of the late Joseph G. Boldt; mother of Jeffrey (Ann), Eric Boldt and the late Michael Boldt; grandmother of Megan, Allison, Kaitlyn, Erin, Amanda and Alyssa; dear friend of Michelle Mesel. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Gifts in Mrs. Boldt's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227.