DIRRIGL, Lorraine J. (Paradowski)

March 20, 2014, beloved wife of the late George W.; dearest mother of George B. (Beverly A.) Dirrigl, Thomas J. Dirrigl and Patricia A. Forbes; devoted grandmother of Stephanie D. and Tatiana D. Forbes; dear sister of Robert (Jo) Paradowski, the late Doris Campinini, Benard (Pearl), June, Edward and Norma Paradowski; dear sister-in-law of Gina Dirrigl and Margaret Eagan; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Sauer-Lynett AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Christ the King Church at 9:30 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com