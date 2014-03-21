Penguin Days at Aquarium of Niagara next weekend

NIAGARA FALLS - The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., will host its annual Penguin Days from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 29 and 30.

All visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the Peruvian penguins by having a “penguin encounter” overseen by aquarium staff. The encounters will be included in the admission price.

The aquarium’s regular schedule of California sea lion demonstrations and harbor seal feedings will continue as usual throughout the weekend.

For more information, call 285-3575, ext. 206.