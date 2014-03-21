Buffalo man sentenced to time served for assaulting nurse

LOCKPORT – A Buffalo man who assaulted a nurse in the mental health unit of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Aug. 10 was sentenced to time served Friday by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Thurmond Walton, 46, of La Force Place, had pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. At his County Court arraignment in November, Walton had been committed to Rochester Psychiatric Center to be examined to see if he was competent to stand trial. He was.

Friday, Murphy warned Walton to be sure to take his medications.