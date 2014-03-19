Good for the Neighborhood Program visits the Falls on Thursday

The Independent Health Foundation will host a “Good for the Neighborhood” event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building (Niagara Fall Housing Authority), at 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls.

With a theme of “Eat Right,” the free event is designed to help participants develop healthy eating habits, and will include a farmers’ market, a healthy cooking demonstration and several health screenings.

Participants also will have the opportunity to meet with a pharmacist, so they are encouraged to bring a list of their medications and ask any questions they may have.

For more information, click here or call 635-4959.

